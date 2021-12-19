Minister inaugurates jewellery expo in Vijayawada

VIJAYAWADA

19 December 2021 01:48 IST

Home Minister M. Sucharita said that the request made by merchants for setting up a jewellery park would be taken to the notice of the Chief Minister.

Speaking at the inauguration of the two-day B2B jewellery exhibition ‘Grand Abhushanam’, organised by the All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC) in association with the AP Bullion Gold Silver and Diamond Merchants Association (APBGSDMA) in the city on Saturday, Ms. Sucharita said such exhibitions provide a wide scope for merchants to bring in more designs and models.

The organisers said that about 6,000 visitors from across the State are expected to visit the exhibition where over 120 stalls were set up.

She said that the organisers could not conduct the exhibition last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which impacted businesses across the country.

Regarding a request by the GJC, Ms. Sucharita said that the proposal, made by members of GJC on setting up a jewellery park in about 40 acres to benefit jewellers and generate jobs, will be discussed with the Chief Minister. Minister for Endowments Velampalli Srinivasa Rao appreciated the jewellery trades and the GJC for organising the exhibition.

APBGSDMA president Vijay Kumar said that there are over 50,000 jewellery stores in the State and this exhibition will be useful for them as makers from across the country will be available under one roof.