Minister honours freedom fighters’ families in Kadapa

Minister for Law and Minorities Welfare N. Md. Farook honoured the family members of freedom fighters representing Kadapa region at the Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday.

After hoisting the Tricolour and receiving the guard of honour from members of the police platoons, he felicitated Velpula Narayanamma, Rama Devi, Aruna Devi, S. Subbarayudu, Sarath Babu, Raghurama Murthy, Jaganmohan Reddy, Chandrasekhar, Subba Reddy and B. Ratnaiah, representing the families of the recognised freedom fighters of the district.

Mr. Farook delivered the Independence Day speech highlighting the developments achieved in the district. “In the next forty days, we will fill Gandikota reservoir, Mylavaram, Chitravati and Paidipalem projects to their full capacity of 40 tmc ft of water, and supply water to an ayacut of 2.35 lakh acres. Similarly, Telugu Ganga and its allied projects will be filled to their full capacity in seventy days,” he said.

The tableaux representing the agriculture, water management, rural development, animal husbandry, medical and health, women and child welfare, housing and fire services, and others turned out to be an attraction. Similarly, the dog show organised on the occasion received applause from the audience.

District Collector L. Sivasankar, Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju, Joint Collector Aditi Singh, Kadapa MLA R. Madhavi were among the participants.