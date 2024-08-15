GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister honours freedom fighters’ families in Kadapa

Published - August 15, 2024 09:06 pm IST - KADAPA

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Minorities Welfare and Law N. Md. Farook trying his hand on the spinning wheel at a stall organised by Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations in Kadapa on Thursday.

Minister for Minorities Welfare and Law N. Md. Farook trying his hand on the spinning wheel at a stall organised by Andhra Pradesh State Handloom Weavers’ Cooperative Society Limited (APCO) on the occasion of Independence Day celebrations in Kadapa on Thursday.

Minister for Law and Minorities Welfare N. Md. Farook honoured the family members of freedom fighters representing Kadapa region at the Independence Day celebrations here on Thursday.

After hoisting the Tricolour and receiving the guard of honour from members of the police platoons, he felicitated Velpula Narayanamma, Rama Devi, Aruna Devi, S. Subbarayudu, Sarath Babu, Raghurama Murthy, Jaganmohan Reddy, Chandrasekhar, Subba Reddy and B. Ratnaiah, representing the families of the recognised freedom fighters of the district.

Mr. Farook delivered the Independence Day speech highlighting the developments achieved in the district. “In the next forty days, we will fill Gandikota reservoir, Mylavaram, Chitravati and Paidipalem projects to their full capacity of 40 tmc ft of water, and supply water to an ayacut of 2.35 lakh acres. Similarly, Telugu Ganga and its allied projects will be filled to their full capacity in seventy days,” he said.

The tableaux representing the agriculture, water management, rural development, animal husbandry, medical and health, women and child welfare, housing and fire services, and others turned out to be an attraction. Similarly, the dog show organised on the occasion received applause from the audience.

District Collector L. Sivasankar, Superintendent of Police (SP) V. Harshavardhan Raju, Joint Collector Aditi Singh, Kadapa MLA R. Madhavi were among the participants.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.