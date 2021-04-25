Minister hits out a TDP for playing politics with education

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh has hit out at the alleged “antics” of the Telugu Desam Party leaders in politicising the SSC examinations in the State.

The Minister at a press conference here on Saturday, after attending the convocation at the JNTUA, said the State government was trying its best to save an academic year for the students of Class 10, but the Opposition leaders were manufacturing all kinds of doubts in the minds of parents.

“If they can give constructive suggestions it is welcome, otherwise they should not create a situation disturbing the academic atmosphere,” Mr. Suresh said.

He said the examinations were scheduled in June and the State government would take the best possible decision in the interest of the students. The academic days were reduced from 220 to 165 and the syllabus by 30%.

“We are trying to save the health of teachers and students, and hence stopped classes for students from classes 1 to 9, by automatically promoting them to the next class.” he added.