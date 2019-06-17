Andhra Pradesh

Minister hints at fresh probe into land scam

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao

Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao  

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said on Sunday that the government would not hesitate to order a fresh probe into the land scam that rocked during the TDP rule.

After visiting Simhachalam temple, he told reporters that the government would not spare the accused, howsoever influential they might be. Mr. Srinivasa Rao said government lands were grabbed allegedly by influential political leaders with the tacit support of the officials concerned. He also alleged irregularities in the land pooling scheme. Following allegations levelled by former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and others, a SIT had been set up in June 2017. It was headed by IPS officer Vineet Brijlal. The team submitted its report on January 29 and it was yet to be made public.

