ADVERTISEMENT

Minister gives instructions to officials to prevent diarrhoeal outbreaks in State

Updated - October 24, 2024 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav | Photo Credit: File photo

In the backdrop of the report submitted by an expert team on the Gurla diarrhoeal outbreak, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Y. Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday gave a few instructions to the officials in order to prevent another diarrhoeal outbreak in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

At a meeting with the health officials to discuss the recommendations and suggestions made by the expert team, the Minister enquired with the officials on the steps they took in Gurla and the takeaways. Public Health Director K. Padmavathi informed the Minister that 120 medical staff worked day day in and day out in three shifts to save lives.

Expressing concern over the lack of awareness among people in rural pockets about hygienic practices, the Minister instructed the officials to take up more campaigns to educate them about cleanliness. He suggested formation of Rapid Response Team with local officials. This team should meet once every 15 days during rainy season to discuss the measures to be taken to prevent diseases, the Minister said.

He said that there should be coordination among departments while testing drinking water, identifying sources of contamination and responding immediately when there is a outbreak. He suggested frequent testing of drinking water, checking for any contaminants and raising awareness among people about the best sanitary practices.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US