Minister gives instructions to officials to prevent diarrhoeal outbreaks in State

Updated - October 24, 2024 11:36 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav | Photo Credit: File photo

In the backdrop of the report submitted by an expert team on the Gurla diarrhoeal outbreak, Minister for Health, Medical and Family Welfare Y. Satya Kumar Yadav on Thursday gave a few instructions to the officials in order to prevent another diarrhoeal outbreak in the State.

At a meeting with the health officials to discuss the recommendations and suggestions made by the expert team, the Minister enquired with the officials on the steps they took in Gurla and the takeaways. Public Health Director K. Padmavathi informed the Minister that 120 medical staff worked day day in and day out in three shifts to save lives.

Expressing concern over the lack of awareness among people in rural pockets about hygienic practices, the Minister instructed the officials to take up more campaigns to educate them about cleanliness. He suggested formation of Rapid Response Team with local officials. This team should meet once every 15 days during rainy season to discuss the measures to be taken to prevent diseases, the Minister said.

He said that there should be coordination among departments while testing drinking water, identifying sources of contamination and responding immediately when there is a outbreak. He suggested frequent testing of drinking water, checking for any contaminants and raising awareness among people about the best sanitary practices.

Published - October 24, 2024 11:35 pm IST

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

