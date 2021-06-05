Minister for completing 1st phase of Nadu-Nedu by June 20

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Friday reminded the officials of the June 20 deadline for completion of works under the first phase of Mana Badi-Nadu Nedu programme.

Addressing the department officials in a video conference, the Minister said he had been urging for the need to complete the works in time to facilitate the commencement of the second phase of the programme. He said since schools were closed in view of the pandemic, the officials should make use of this time to expedite works pertaining to construction of compound walls, painting of the walls and procurement of desks and drinking water equipment.

The officials informed the Minister that 82% of the painting works, that were taken up in 14,971 school buildings, had been completed.

Later, the Minister discussed the tender process for the second phase of works proposed to be taken up.