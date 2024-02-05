GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister faults TDP walkout during Governor’s speech in Assembly

Chelluboyina also criticises the opposition members for not participating in the crucial Business Advisory Committee meeting

February 05, 2024 09:10 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for BC Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna.

Minister for BC Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Chelluboyina Venugopala Krishna. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Information and Public Relations Chelluboyina Srinivasa Venugopala Krishna alleged that the TDP MLAs walked out from the Assembly when the Governor started speaking on the education subject during his address to the joint session on Monday.

Addressing the media at the Secretariat, after attending the first day of the Assembly Budget Session, Mr. Venugopala Krishna alleged that the TDP leaders were trying to mislead the public by making false allegations against the State government. 

Stating that the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting was crucial where the Government and opposition leaders would decide the duration and the subjects to be taken up for a discussion in the Assembly, he faulted the TDP leaders for not participating in it. It was not a good practice in the Assembly, he added. 

The Minister alleged that the Opposition benches did not give due respect to the House and were misusing the place for their political gains. ‘‘Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is the only leader who implemented hundred percent of the promises given in the election manifesto. He is urging the public to vote for him if they really benefited, which itself shows the honesty of the leader,’‘ Mr. Venugopala Krishna said.

