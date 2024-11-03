ADVERTISEMENT

Minister expresses shock at boy’s death in BC welfare hostel at Vizianagaram

Updated - November 03, 2024 06:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

BC Welfare Minister S. Savitha expressed shock at the sudden death of an inmate of the BC welfare hostel at Vizianagaram and ordered the officials to immediately inquire into the matter and submit a report.

She stated in a press release that Konathala Syamala Rao (12), studying in seventh class, complained of dizziness after having breakfast on Sunday morning and collapsed a little later. He was a native of Ranasthalam in Srikakulam district. The boy was rushed to the Government General Hospital, where he was declared ‘brought dead’. The doctors suspect that the cause of death could be heart attack, however, the post-mortem report is yet to come.

Ms. Savitha said that the kid’s death was unfortunate and promised to extend necessary support to his family. 

