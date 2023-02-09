Minister expresses satisfaction over JEE-main results in SC Gurukul schools

February 09, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Minister for Social Welfare Merugu Nagarjuna on Thursday said students of the SC Gurukul institutions gave a tough competition to their counterparts in private educational institutions in the January session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE-Main), the results of which were released on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Minister said of the 189 Gurukul students who appeared for the exam, 151 had qualified for JEE Advanced examination. Besides, 93 students had secured good marks, enhancing their chance for admissions in National Institutes of Technology.

The Minister said the students were adequately equipped with the wherewithal to write the exam at the JEE and NEET coaching centres set up by the Andhra Pradesh Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (APSWREIS) at Chinnatekuru in Kurnool district, Advaitakkelapadu in Guntur district and Eedpugallu in Krishna district.

He said many of the students had obtained 99.05 percentile in various subjects. From Chinnatekuru coaching centre, Varada Pavan Kumar had secured an overall 96.61 percentile, Mallepogu Avan Kumar 95.49 percentile and R. Kiran Kumar 95.39 percentile, while from Eedupugallu Centre, G. Manoj had secured 95.60 percentile and Ajay Bhargav from Adavitakkellapadu centre had obtained 93.63 percentile.

The Minister said going by the cut off marks for admissions in NITs, 93 students from the Gurukul schools may get admissions in these premiere institutes and complimented the students for their achievements.