Minister expresses ire over facilities at school

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Chelluboyana Venu Gopalakrishna visited the Mahatma Jyothiba Phule AP Weaker Sections Welfare Gurukul School at Simhachalam and inspected the facilities, on Monday.

He interacted with the students and inquired about the quality of food being served at the school. He expressed his ire at officials concerned over the dilapidated condition of the hostel building and directed that the 300 children accommodated at the building be shifted to another hostel.

He asked officials to ensure that the school sported a new look when he visited it the next time.

Earlier, the Minister visited Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Simhachalam and offered prayers. He was received with temple honours by the Assistant EO Raghava Kumar and the priests. The Minister expressed satisfaction over the improvement of amenities for devotees at the hilltop temple.