Minister expresses condolences over student’s tragic drowning in Bapatla

Published - November 08, 2024 08:46 pm IST - AMARAVATI

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh BC Welfare Minister S. Savitha expressed deep sorrow over the tragic death of Varun Tej, an eighth-grade student at the BC Boys’ Hostel in Duddukuru of Bapatla district, who drowned in a local pond on Friday.

According to the Minister’s statement, Varun Tej, who studied at the nearby Zilla Parishad High School, went to the pond with three other students after school. Varun, who did not know swimming, entered the pond alone, ultimately drowning himself. The Minister noted the distressing details, emphasising that his friends immediately notified hostel staff and local residents. Authorities, along with hostel staff, arrived at the pond, recovered the body and transferred it to the hospital for post-mortem.

Expressing her condolence, she assured the bereaved parents full support from the government and directed Bapatla District Collector to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident. The Minister’s office confirmed that the BC Welfare Department will offer assistance to the family in this difficult time.

Published - November 08, 2024 08:46 pm IST

