Minister enquires about healthcondition of discharged patients

The situation is under control in Eluru and in neighbouring villages, says Srinivas

Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Health Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas on Sunday visited the houses of persons who were discharged after undergoing treatment for the mysterious disease and enquired about their health condition.

Mr. Srinivas was accompanied by Joint Collector Himanshu Shukla, DMHO Sunandha, and Municipal Commissioner Chandrashekar.

These persons had earlier been admitted in the Government General Hospital in the town with symptoms of epilepsy, seizures and convulsions.

When a few of them said that they were feeling extremely weak, Mr. Srinivas asked the doctors to supply them necessary medicines.

The Minister directed the personnel of the health wing, the municipal corporation, and the ward volunteers to visit the patients’ houses every day, collect their health report, extend them necessary medical aid, and alert the officers if there were any fresh cases.

“The situation is under control in Eluru and in the neighbouring villages, and there is no need to panic. Please don’t believe rumours,” the Minister said.

Later, Mr. Srinivas distributed rice, dal, medicines, masks and vegetables to the recovered persons.

When a few residents complained of clogged drainages and overflowing garbage bins, the Minister immediately directed the Municipal Commissioner to address the concerns on a war-footing.

Warns of action

“Stern action will be taken against the municipal staff if unhygienic conditions continue to prevail in the town,” the Minister warned.

Eluru Revenue Divisional Officer Panabaka Rachana and Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) district chairman Mamillapalli Jaya Prakash were present.

The Joint Collector later said that 622 people had so far fallen sick with neurotoxicity symptoms. About 35 of them were referred to Vijayawada and Guntur government hospitals, he added.

“About six persons have been admitted in Vijayawada GGH and their condition is stable. They are ready for discharge,” Mr. Shukla said.