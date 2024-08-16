Minister donates one month salary for maintenance of Anna Canteens

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Friday announced that he will donate one month of his salary for the maintenance of Anna Canteens in Vizianagaram. Along with former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, he inaugurated new canteens at RTC Complex and Municipal market premises.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that the canteens, which provide breakfast and meals at ₹5 per plate, would benefit many labourers, students, villagers and others who visit Vizianagaram frequently.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar said that a separate bank account would be created for the donations offered for the maintenance of the canteens. Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and others were present.

