Minister donates one month salary for maintenance of Anna Canteens

Published - August 16, 2024 06:49 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The canteens, which provide meals and breakfast at ₹5 per plate, would benefit many labourers, students, villagers and others who visit Vizianagaram frequently, says Kondapalli Srinivas

The Hindu Bureau

MSME Minsiter Kondapalli Srinivas having breakfast in the Anna Canteen at RTC Complex in Vizianagaram. Collector B.R. Ambedkar and MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapati Raju are also seen.

Minister for MSME and NRI Affairs Kondapalli Srinivas on Friday announced that he will donate one month of his salary for the maintenance of Anna Canteens in Vizianagaram. Along with former Union Minister P. Ashok Gajapathi Raju, he inaugurated new canteens at RTC Complex and Municipal market premises.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, he said that the canteens, which provide breakfast and meals at ₹5 per plate, would benefit many labourers, students, villagers and others who visit Vizianagaram frequently.

Collector B.R. Ambedkar said that a separate bank account would be created for the donations offered for the maintenance of the canteens. Vizianagaram MP Kalisetti Appala Naidu, MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju and others were present.

