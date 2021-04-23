Minister discusses lack of medical staff, poor sanitation

Buggana promises adequate funding to check the spread of virus

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy reviewed the COVID-19 situation at a meeting here on Thursday and discussed the pressing issues such as shortage of doctors, paramedical staff, sanitation in public places, preparedness by private hospitals to treat patients at the prescribed rates under Aarogyasri scheme and setting up COVID Care Centres at far-flung places.

At the meeting held at the Zilla Parishad DRC Hall here, the Minister also discussed the lack of use of sodium hypochlorite in the limits of Anantapur Municipal Corporation owing to pending dues to the suppliers from last year, pending bills of transporters who had arranged vehicles for movement of patients, material, and frontline workers.

Mr. Rajendranath Reddy, after the meeting, told the media that there was no dearth of funds and that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had given a green signal for spending any amount needed for the treatment and containment of the virus. The media was barred from the review meeting.

“Being a member of the Group of Ministers formed on COVID-19, the meeting was a feedback exercise for me to get the information from the ground level and make the course correction if needed,” said the Finance Minister.

He listed all the demands put forth by the people’s representatives. Anantapur Mayor Wasim Saleem highlighted the issue of shortage of doctors and nursing staff at the Super Specialty Hospital, where 300 COVID-19 patients are undergoing treatment.

Health infrastructure

Hindupur MP Gorantla Madhav and Guntakal MLA Yellareddigari Venkatarami Reddy sought a COVID Care Centre at Guntakal and stationing of ambulances for emergency, while MLC Pamidi Shamanthakamani raised some issues related to practical problems in testing and scanning prices.

Puttaparthi MLA Duddukunta Sreedhar Reddy stressed the need for sanitation of public places by the municipal authorities, while many of the MLAs participated in the meeting through video links.

Collector Gandham Chandrudu and Joint Collector Development A. Siri presented the current status report on COVID19-related activities. Superintendent of Police B. Satya Yesu Babu explained the awareness campaign undertaken on the need to wear masks and use sanitisers.