Minister, DIG survey the scene in Eluru

Women Development and Child Welfare Minister Taneti Vanitha reviewed the lockdown situation in the town and interacted with the people who were moving on roads on Monday.

Ms. Vanitha appealed to the public to maintain self-isolation to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

She visited the shops which were opened during the relaxation period at Fire Station Centre and enquired about availability of stocks. She asked the medical shop owners about availability of drugs, masks, gloves and sanitisers.

The Minister during interaction asked the public about prices of groceries and vegetables during the lockdown period. She asked the shop owners and other vendors not sell goods at higher prices.

Traders warned

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police K.V. Mohan Rao reviewed the situation at different places in and around the town. He stopped the people moving on the roads in groups without following social distance and those who were not wearing masks.

“I request the public not to come out of houses until there is emergency and maintain home isolation during the lockdown period. Stern action will be taken against the shop owners who sell essential commodities at higher prices,” the DIG warned.

Superintendent of Police Navdeep Singh Grewal also visited the major junctions and directed the personnel to implement the lockdown strictly. People who were venturing out of their houses without proper reason should not be spared, he added..