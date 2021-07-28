Minister denies rumours of govt. taking back house site pattas

ANANTAPUR

28 July 2021 01:22 IST

‘Those not able to build their houses will be given ready-to-occupy ones’

Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganadha Raju has denied that the house site pattas of those who did not construct their houses within one year were taken back by the government, and announced that those not able to build their houses would be given ready-to-occupy ones.

Asking mediapersons not to publicise such information, he said Beneficiary Level Committees were being formed for every group of 10-to-20 members so as to micro-manage their problems and bring it to the notice of the MLAs.

Advertising

Advertising

After a meeting on Tuesday on the progress of the Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu scheme at the ZP DRC Hall here, the Minister said that permission would be granted to beneficiaries if they wished to construct a double-bed room or another floor by tying up loans from the banks.

“The former government used to give pattas and forget about it, but the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy government has taken it upon itself to complete all houses. We will hold house-warming ceremonies by August next year,” the Minister added.

‘All needs taken care of’

District Collector Nagalakshmi Selvarajan had collected all the information about the basic infrastructure necessities so that water, roads, and power could be provided as early as possible to all the layouts, the Minister said and added that the government was spending ₹32,000 crore for the creation of common facilities in all the layouts.

Materials like iron rods, cement, and sand worth ₹1.2 lakh, which has a market value of ₹3 lakh, was being given to the beneficiaries based on the progress of the houses and their needs, Mr. Sriranganadha Raju. “There will be small problems, which can be brought to the notice of the district officials so that those can be sorted out soon,” he added.

The State government’s welfare programme will not only provide shelter to lakhs of people, but will give a boost to the State economy and provide indirect employment to thousands of people, said the Housing Minister.