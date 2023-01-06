Minister ‘defies’ G.O. No. 1, leads massive rally at Yerragondapalem in Andhra Pradesh

January 06, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - ONGOLE

Defying the ban on rallies on roads imposed through G.O. No. 1, Municipal Administration Minister A. Suresh led a massive rally, involving tens of thousands of YSR Congress Party activists, in his constituency of Yerragondapalem in Prakasam district on Friday.

The police provided security for the smooth conduct of the rally organised at Vellampalli village, near Tripurantakam, by the Minister’s supporters to explain to the people the welfare and development initiatives of the Jagan Mohan Reddy Government as part of the ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhuthvam’ programme.

TDP alleges bias by police

Meanwhile, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Yerragondapalem Assembly in-charge Ericson Babu took objection to the “partisan attitude of the police,” who, alleged, had been placing hurdles for the roadshows of the opposition party on the basis of “black G.O.” brought out in the wake of the twin stampedes, one at Kandukur and another in Guntur recently, but allowing the rallies being organised by the ruling YSRCP.