Minister decries Ayyanna’s remarks against government

Tourism Minister M. Srinivasa Rao on Wednesday took objection to the remarks made by senior TDP leader and former Minister Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu against the YSRCP rule.

It was Mr. Patrudu who had complained to former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu against his Cabinet colleague’s alleged involvement in the land scam and demanded constitution of a SIT.

This proved that there were scams during the TDP rule, Mr. Srinivasa Rao told the media here. The TDP leaders were not able to digest the fact that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, in the first three months of its rule, was able to provide employment to four lakh youth, launch ‘Amma Vodi’ scheme, and take steps towards imposition of prohibition.

The TDP leaders were trying to create an issue out of everything with an intention to destabilise the process, the Minister alleged.

Referring to Mr. Patrudu’s comments on the Chief Minister’s preference to the ‘Reddy’ community, the Minister said it was Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy who made a Dalit woman Deputy Chief Minister.

‘Play constructive role’

The Minister asked Mr. Patrudu to play a constructive role by putting to use his vast political experience instead of indulging in petty politics.

YSRCP leader Malla Vijaya Prasad said the former Minister seemed to be in need of a medical check-up.

VMRDA Chairman Dronamraju Srinivasa Rao, and MLAs A. Raju and T. Nagi Reddy spoke.