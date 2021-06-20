Minister commissions oxygen tank facility at Kakinada GGH

Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna and district officials commissioning the oxygen tank at GGH-Kakinada in East Godavari district on Sunday.

KAKINADA

20 June 2021 22:14 IST

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna, accompanied by Kakinada MP Vanga Geetha, commissioned a 20 kilo-litre medical oxygen tank at the Government General Hospital (GGH-Kakinada) in East Godavari district.

Apex Frozen Foods Limited (AFFL) chairman Koraturi Satyanarayana Murthy has funded ₹52 lakh for the oxygen tank facility. With this, GGH-K is now equipped with a 50 KL-capacity oxygen storage facility. The AFFL management has also donated ₹14 lakh for the ventilation facility at GGH-Kakinada.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna has stated that the infrastructure facilities needed for COVID-19 treatment in the future, would be improved with assistance from the donors including industries as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR). The Rangaraya Medical College Alumni from North America has donated 20 oxygen concentrators to GGH-K, the Minister said.

Vaccination

Speaking to reporters here, East Godavari Collector D. Muralidhar Reddy said that a total of 1.5 lakh doses of Covishield vaccine are available at vaccination centres for the mega vaccination drive conducted across the district on Sunday.