Minister checks in on boys recovering from snakebite in A.P.

They are inmates of the BC welfare hostel at Kurupam

Minister for Backward Classes Welfare Ch. Srinivasa Venu Gopala Krishna on Wednesday assured to construct permanent buildings in accordance with safety norms for hostel students in Kurupam and other places in Vizianagaram district.

The Minister made the announcement while interacting with E. Vamsi and V. Naveen, two students who were recovering from snakebite, at a private hospital in Vizianagaram on Wednesday. The boys, studying in Class VIII and residing at the Jyotiba Phule BC Welfare Hostel, were rushed in a critical condition to hospital last after being bitten by a snake while they were asleep. Another boy, M. Ranjit Kumar, who was also bitten by the snake, died while being brought to hospital.

The Minister assured to pay compensation of ₹5 lakh to Ranjit Kumar’s family and look after the treatment of the two students.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna alleged that the previous TDP government had run the hostels in private buildings instead of constructing permanent ones. “We have directed officials to identify suitable land immediately for the construction of a new hostel building. As there is no paucity of funds, we will construct the building within no time,” said the Minister.

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson Majji Srinivasa Rao was present.