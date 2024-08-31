Minister cautions public about heavy rains in State

Minister for Law and Minority Welfare N. Md. Farooq on Saturday cautioned the public on the potential impact of heavy to very heavy rains in the State.

Addressing a press conference here, the Minister explained that the current weather conditions, attributed to a low pressure formation in the Bay of Bengal, were expected to bring significant rainfall to certain areas. Residents of low-lying areas are advised to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions.

The Minister sought the government officials to be proactive in providing guidance to the public and preparing for potential relief efforts. He said that measures should be taken to prevent accidents, such as securing manholes and electrical wiring, and installing warning signs near waterways. Irrigation, Fire, and Disaster Management authorities were sought to coordinate the safe evacuation of the public from flood-prone areas, particularly along the river courses.