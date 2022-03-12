Minister calls on ‘hooch’ victims in govt. hospital in West Godavari district

Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas directs officials to ensure proper treatment to them

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas visiting the patients at the Jangareddygudem Area Hospital in West Godavari district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas enquired about the health condition of the patients who fell sick after consuming suspected hooch, in the Area Government Hospital here, in West Godavari district on Saturday.

The Minister, along with MLA V.R. Eliza, Collector V. Prasanna Venkatesh, Superintendent of Police Rahul Dev Sharma, District Medical and Health Officer Dr. B. Ravi and other officers called on the victims in the hospital.

Mr. Srinivas asked hospital superintendent Ch. Baby Kamala about the number of patients admitted, symptoms they had and the treatment being provided to them.

Later, he reviewed the situation with the Collector, the SP, Joint Collector B.R. Ambedkar and Jangareddygudem Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Y.V. Prasanna Lakshmi. He directed the medical officers to extend proper treatment to the patients.

Based on the complaints lodged by the family members of the deceased Anil Kumar and Upendra Jangar, who died in the hospital on Saturday, police registered separate cases under Section 174 CrPc, and took up investigation, Mr. Rahul Dev Sharma said.