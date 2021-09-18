Andhra Pradesh

Minister calls for speeding up of irrigation projects

Minister for Irrigation P.AnilKumar Yadav inaugurating new Irrigation Office building in Vijayawada on Friday.   | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Water Resources Minister P. Anil Kumar exhorted officials to expedite the implementation of the irrigation projects on which the government has so far spent ₹14,750 crore, and to give top priority to the Polavaram project. He wanted the Central Water Commission (CWC) guidelines related to it (Polavaram) to be strictly followed. A total of 58 projects were undertaken by the government, he said.

Addressing a review meeting at his camp office here on Friday, Mr. Anil Kumar said the projects were crucial for creation of new ayacut and stabilisation of the existing acreage, and also meeting the growing drinking water requirements.

He ordered that due importance be given to Thotapalli, Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi and Vamsadhara projects, which hold the key for development of the north coastal districts. He emphasised on adherence to quality specifications in the works.

Mr. Anil Kumar said soil testing should be done at Polavaram as suggested by the CWC, and it was to be ensured that every person displaced by this mega national project was given relief and rehabilitated as per the norms.

He instructed the officials to speed up the second tunnel works at Poola Subbaiah Veligonda Project and to take due care of the benefits under the R&R scheme.

Water Resources Secretary J. Syamala Rao, engineer-in-chief C. Narayana Reddy and advisor B.S.N. Reddy were among those present.

Earlier, Mr. Anil Kumar inaugurated the new headquarters of the Water Resources Department on Museum Road built at a cost of ₹16.23 crore. Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao, MLA Malladi Vishnu, Mayor R. Bhagya Lakshmi, Deputy Mayors B. Durga and A. Sailaja Reddy and others were present.


Comments
