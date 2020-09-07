Minister calls for action plan to roll out free power DBT scheme

Vijayawada

07 September 2020 00:19 IST

‘Farmers need not pay a single pie from their pockets towards electricity bill’

Minister for Energy Balineni Srinivas Reddy has asked the officials to formulate an action plan for implementation of the Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) scheme in payment of power subsidy for the farm sector connections. The DBT, he insisted, would directly benefit lakhs of farmers in the State.

The government has instructed the Energy Department to ensure effective rollout of the DBT in tune with the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s commitment to transform the nine-hour free power scheme into one of the best in the country, an official release said.

It has been decided that the DBT will be implemented on a pilot basis in Srikakulam district before it is extended across the State with effect from April 1, 2021.

The Minister asserted that despite the fact that the government decided to implement the DBT as part of the reforms introduced by the Central Government, necessary steps were taken to protect the interests of the farmers. “The farmers need not pay a single pie out of their pockets as the government will deposit the entire bill amount into their respective bank accounts,” said Mr. Srinivas Reddy.

The Minister further stated that the smart meters would enable the farmers to know to what extent they used the free power and how much is being spent on it.

“This will prevent the power utilities from transferring their losses accumulated due to various reasons to the farmers’ subsidy accounts, thereby ensuring transparency with regard to power purchase, wastage and supply losses,” explained the Minister.

The government has no intention to impose curbs on the total number of free power connections. The existing connections will be continued while the unauthorised and additional load connections are being regularised.

Directive to DISCOMS

Energy Secretary N. Srikant said that the government gave clear directions to the DISCOMs to continue supplying power to the farm connections, irrespective of possible delays in payments by the government.