ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Botcha releases poster of unveiling ceremony of 125-ft Ambedkar statue

January 08, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Minister lauds Ambedkar Andarivadu Sadhana Samiti leaders for highlighting the State government’s initiative of erecting the tallest statue of Ambedkar

K Srinivasa Rao

Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana, on Monday, releases the poster for the unveiling ceremony of the statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar in Vijayawada on January 19, at Vizianagaram | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Education, Botcha Satyanarayana, on Monday, said that India’s first Law Minister Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will continue to inspire all generations to come as he had dedicated his life for the upliftment of the downtrodden sections of the society.

Mr. Satyanarayana released a poster of the inauguration of the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to be held in Vijayawada on January 19. He congratulated Ambedkar Andarivadu Sadhana Samiti leaders Bonga Bhanumurthy and Pusrala Madhusudhana Rao for highlighting the State government’s initiative of erecting the tallest statue of Ambedkar.

Mr. Bhanumurthy said that Ambedkar’s ideology advocated for the welfare of all sections of society, but he was projected as the leader of only certain scheduled caste communities. Around 1,000 activists of the Ambedkar Andarivadu Sadhana Samiti would take part in the inaugural ceremony in Vijayawada, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US