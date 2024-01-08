Minister Botcha releases poster of unveiling ceremony of 125-ft Ambedkar statue

January 08, 2024 06:29 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

Minister for Education, Botcha Satyanarayana, on Monday, said that India’s first Law Minister Dr. B.R. Ambedkar will continue to inspire all generations to come as he had dedicated his life for the upliftment of the downtrodden sections of the society.

Mr. Satyanarayana released a poster of the inauguration of the 125-foot-tall statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar to be held in Vijayawada on January 19. He congratulated Ambedkar Andarivadu Sadhana Samiti leaders Bonga Bhanumurthy and Pusrala Madhusudhana Rao for highlighting the State government’s initiative of erecting the tallest statue of Ambedkar.

Mr. Bhanumurthy said that Ambedkar’s ideology advocated for the welfare of all sections of society, but he was projected as the leader of only certain scheduled caste communities. Around 1,000 activists of the Ambedkar Andarivadu Sadhana Samiti would take part in the inaugural ceremony in Vijayawada, he added.