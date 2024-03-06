ADVERTISEMENT

Minister Botcha inaugurates MRI scanning machine in Tirumala Medicover Hospital

March 06, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana inaugurating MRI scanning machine in Tirumala Medicover Hospital, in Vizianagaram on Wednesday.

Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, on Wednesday, inaugurated MRI scanning machine in Tirumala Medicover Hospital. Speaking on the occasion, he said that the establishment of the new equipment would be a boon for the patients who were admitted under Aarogyasri scheme.

The hospital managing director K. Tirumala Prasad and centre head V.N. Padma Kumar said that any ailment in the human body could be detected within no time with the new equipment. Vizianagaram MP Bellana Chandrasekhar, Indian Medical Association’s president JC Naidu and others were present.

