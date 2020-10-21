Minister backs creation of BC Corporations

‘Move is to give them a fillip, not to form a vote bank’

Backward Classes Welfare Minister Chelluboyina Venu Gopala Krishna on Tuesday stated that the constitution of 56 Corporations would help speed up the uplift of the 139 Backward Class castes in the State.

“The creation of 56 corporations for the Backward Classes in the State speaks volumes about the realisation of a long-pending dream for them. Such a move has not been initiated by any Chief Minister in the country for the uplift of the Backward Classes in any State since Independence,” Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said.

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s goal is to hear the voice of the Backward Classes through their Corporations. This decision to create the Corporations has been taken only to give a fillip to the lives of the Backward Classes irrespective of their vote bank,” the Minister said.

Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna led a rally in Ramachandrapuram town on Tuesday, hailing the creation of the Corporations. Representatives of Backward Class communities participated in the rally.