Minister assures to resolve grievances of small and medium industries

State Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and NRI Affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, on Sunday said that the government would resolve all the issues of industries which had faced numerous hurdles in previous regime.

Addressing a media conference here, he said that the government would extend its full support for the progress of the industrial sector in the State. He said that top priority would be given for skill development of the youngsters in all the towns and cities of the State.

Mr. Srinivas assured that steps would be taken for the revival of sugar, jute and other industries in the city. The Minister also said that he would review the irregularities in allocation of lands to applicants at Bobbili Growth Centre. Bobbili MLA Baby Nayana and Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju were present at the conference.

Earlier in the day, the Minister was given a rousing reception, as it was his first visit to Vizianagaram after assuming charge in Amaravati couple of days back. Mr. Srinivas represents Gajapathinagaram constituency and won as an MLA for the first time by defeating nearest rival and sitting MLA Botcha Appalanarasayya with a margin of 25,301 votes.

