GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister assures to resolve grievances of small and medium industries

Government will extend its full support for the progress of industrial sector and top priority would be given for the skill development of youngsters in all the towns and cities of the State, says Kondapalli Srinivas

Published - June 16, 2024 08:25 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for MSME, Kondapalli Srinivas, cutting a cake in Vizianagaram in presence of well wishers on Sunday.

Minister for MSME, Kondapalli Srinivas, cutting a cake in Vizianagaram in presence of well wishers on Sunday.

State Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) and NRI Affairs, Kondapalli Srinivas, on Sunday said that the government would resolve all the issues of industries which had faced numerous hurdles in previous regime.

Addressing a media conference here, he said that the government would extend its full support for the progress of the industrial sector in the State. He said that top priority would be given for skill development of the youngsters in all the towns and cities of the State.

Mr. Srinivas assured that steps would be taken for the revival of sugar, jute and other industries in the city. The Minister also said that he would review the irregularities in allocation of lands to applicants at Bobbili Growth Centre. Bobbili MLA Baby Nayana and Vizianagaram MLA Aditi Vijayalakshmi Gajapathi Raju were present at the conference.

Earlier in the day, the Minister was given a rousing reception, as it was his first visit to Vizianagaram after assuming charge in Amaravati couple of days back. Mr. Srinivas represents Gajapathinagaram constituency and won as an MLA for the first time by defeating nearest rival and sitting MLA Botcha Appalanarasayya with a margin of 25,301 votes.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.