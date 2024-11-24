Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said that the State government will extend support to the families of the victims of the ghastly road accident that claimed eight lives at Talagasipalle of Garledinne mandal of Anantapur district.

ADVERTISEMENT

A bus belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) collided head-on with an autorickshaw, leading to the death of eight passengers on Saturday, November 23.

Mr. Yadav visited the injured persons being treated at a private hospital in Anantapur town on Sunday, November 24. Later, he said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Health Minister said Collector Vinod Kumar. V responded swiftly and ensured the injured were admitted to hospitals in time, which saved their lives. He said the government would pay the medical expenses of the injured.

Mr. Yadav said the two families who were travelling in the auto had lost their parents in the accident. The government would take responsibility for the children’s education and ensure that they get jobs in the future.

The Minister said while an auto’s seating capacity is four to five, 13 people were being ferried in the auto involved in the accident. He said an enforcement drive would be taken up after talks with all stakeholders to curb the overcrowding of commercial transport vehicles. He also urged people not to travel in vehicles carrying more passengers than the permissible limits.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.