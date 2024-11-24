 />

November 24, 2024e-Paper

Minister assures support to kin of victims in fatal road accident in Anantapur district

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu announces ₹5 lakh ex gratia each to families of the deceased; enforcement drive to be taken up in district to check overcrowding of autos, says Health Minister

Published - November 24, 2024 06:22 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Hareesh P
Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav interacting with the persons injured in the road accident, at a private hospital at Anantapur on Sunday.

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav interacting with the persons injured in the road accident, at a private hospital at Anantapur on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav has said that the State government will extend support to the families of the victims of the ghastly road accident that claimed eight lives at Talagasipalle of Garledinne mandal of Anantapur district.

A bus belonging to the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) collided head-on with an autorickshaw, leading to the death of eight passengers on Saturday, November 23.

Mr. Yadav visited the injured persons being treated at a private hospital in Anantapur town on Sunday, November 24. Later, he said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had announced an ex gratia of ₹5 lakh each to the families of the deceased persons.

The Health Minister said Collector Vinod Kumar. V responded swiftly and ensured the injured were admitted to hospitals in time, which saved their lives. He said the government would pay the medical expenses of the injured.

Mr. Yadav said the two families who were travelling in the auto had lost their parents in the accident. The government would take responsibility for the children’s education and ensure that they get jobs in the future.

The Minister said while an auto’s seating capacity is four to five, 13 people were being ferried in the auto involved in the accident. He said an enforcement drive would be taken up after talks with all stakeholders to curb the overcrowding of commercial transport vehicles. He also urged people not to travel in vehicles carrying more passengers than the permissible limits.

Published - November 24, 2024 06:22 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur / crime / road accident / ministers (government)

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.