ADVERTISEMENT

Minister assures revival of Orvakal Industrial Hub

Published - August 09, 2024 08:30 pm IST - NANDYAL

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing T.G. Bharath and Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy reviewing the pending industrial projects as part of their visit to Orvakal Industrial Hub in Nandyal district on Friday. | Photo Credit: U. Subramanyam

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing T.G. Bharath on Friday announced to revive operations at the Orvakal Industrial Hub.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Bharath, accompanied by Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy, visited the deserted industrial hub, which he claimed, had remained neglected over the past five years since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) gained power in the State. He also criticised the manner in which the foundation plaque laid by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was damaged by some ‘anti-social elements’.

After reaching Jai Raj Ispat Steel Factory, the Minister discussed the provision of water, power and other basic amenities to attract investors, with officials of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and the plant’s representatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to the media, Mr. Bharath expressed hope over the return of certain industrial units which had left the State. “The companies witnessed large scale destruction during the last five years. As Mr. Naidu has regained power, several industrial giants have showed interest in returning to the State with investments worth thousands of crores,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He recalled the Centre’s assurance to provide ₹1,800 crore towards developing the Orvakal Industrial Hub. While Sri City is in the green zone, Orvakal is in the red zone, where any industry can be set up, he stated.

While promising to resolve issues pertaining to water, power, road and railway line, Mr. Bharath hoped for a steady flow of investments into Orvakal. He also announced the launch of Kurnool – Vijayawada air service would begin shortly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US