Minister assures revival of Orvakal Industrial Hub

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Food Processing T.G. Bharath on Friday announced to revive operations at the Orvakal Industrial Hub.

Mr. Bharath, accompanied by Panyam MLA Gouru Charitha Reddy, visited the deserted industrial hub, which he claimed, had remained neglected over the past five years since the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) gained power in the State. He also criticised the manner in which the foundation plaque laid by former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was damaged by some ‘anti-social elements’.

After reaching Jai Raj Ispat Steel Factory, the Minister discussed the provision of water, power and other basic amenities to attract investors, with officials of the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC) and the plant’s representatives.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Bharath expressed hope over the return of certain industrial units which had left the State. “The companies witnessed large scale destruction during the last five years. As Mr. Naidu has regained power, several industrial giants have showed interest in returning to the State with investments worth thousands of crores,” he said.

He recalled the Centre’s assurance to provide ₹1,800 crore towards developing the Orvakal Industrial Hub. While Sri City is in the green zone, Orvakal is in the red zone, where any industry can be set up, he stated.

While promising to resolve issues pertaining to water, power, road and railway line, Mr. Bharath hoped for a steady flow of investments into Orvakal. He also announced the launch of Kurnool – Vijayawada air service would begin shortly.