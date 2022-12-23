ADVERTISEMENT

Minister asks visually challenged to draw inspiration from success stories

December 23, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

The Hindu Bureau,T. Appala Naidu

,Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday appealed to the visually challenged to aspire to register success in their chosen field. Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna celebrated his birthday with the visually challenged at Zion Educational Society in Rajamahendravaram.

In his interaction with the visually challenged, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that many visually challenged people had scripted the inspirational stories in their lives. Katta Simhachalam of Konaseema region cracked the Indian Administrative Service and now serving in Andhra Pradesh. The visually challenged should draw inspiration from the lives of people such as Mr. Simhachalam. 

Accompanied by his family and supporters, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna offered fruits and clothes to the visually challenged marking his birthday.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US