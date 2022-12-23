Minister asks visually challenged to draw inspiration from success stories

December 23, 2022 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

,Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, Information and Public Relations and Cinematography Ch. Venu Gopala Krishna on Friday appealed to the visually challenged to aspire to register success in their chosen field. Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna celebrated his birthday with the visually challenged at Zion Educational Society in Rajamahendravaram.

In his interaction with the visually challenged, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna said that many visually challenged people had scripted the inspirational stories in their lives. Katta Simhachalam of Konaseema region cracked the Indian Administrative Service and now serving in Andhra Pradesh. The visually challenged should draw inspiration from the lives of people such as Mr. Simhachalam.

Accompanied by his family and supporters, Mr. Venu Gopala Krishna offered fruits and clothes to the visually challenged marking his birthday.