Minister asks parents to make ‘Nadu Nedu’ a success

NELLORE

01 November 2020 01:10 IST

Social audit would be conducted to assess implementation of scheme

State Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy on Saturday asked the parents of students in State-run schools to take active part in the committees formed to give facelift to schools.

Reviewing the implementation of the ‘Mana Badi Nadu Nedu’ in his home constituency of Atmakur, he said: “Who cares for the bright future of children better than parents? Parents should get actively participate in the committees to ensure best infrastructure in schools.”

The Minister, who visited some schools in Maripadu mandal to oversee the scheme of the YSR Congress Party Government, said a social audit would be conducted to assess the way the scheme was implemented.

Another review would be conducted after 15 days, said the Minister who was upset with tardy implementation of the scheme in some schools.

He said the scheme was very dear to Chief Minister Y.S.Jagan Mohan Reddy, who had taken pains to provide best of infrastructure in State-run schools. The Chief Minister had gone into finer details of the scheme to provide nutritious food to school children, he added.

He expressed satisfaction over some officials not turning up for the review meeting and asked the District Education Officer to take disciplinary action against them.