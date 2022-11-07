Minister asks officials to provide basic amenities at APTIDCO houses by end of the year

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh has asked the officials of Andhra Pradesh Township Infrastructure Development Corporation (APTIDCO) to ensure that basic amenities are provided to the houses sanctioned by the end of the year.

In a review meeting on October 7 (Monday), Mr. Suresh said that apart from the basic amenities and civic infrastructure at the housing colonies, bank loans should be provided to the beneficiaries.

The officials informed Mr. Suresh that houses sanctioned would be registered in the name of the beneficiaries upon sanction of loans to meet 75% of the house cost and after 100% loan sanction the houses would be handed over to the beneficiaries.

They said that electricity connections would be provided to the houses within one day of payment of ₹259 along with the application form.

Mr. Suresh said that amenities should be provided to all the 40,000 houses whose construction was underway.

APTIDCO Managing Director Ch. Sridhar, Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration Praveen Kumar, Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas Director V. Vijaya Lakshmi and others were present on the occasion.