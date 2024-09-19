Minister asks officials to ensure all agricultural lands receive water

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav asked the officials concerned to ensure supply of irrigation water to all agricultural lands and that the water bodies in the district remain filled.

The Minister chaired the Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting along with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, IAB Chairperson and District Collector V. Vinod Kumar and other officials. He asked the officials to inspect the High Level Canals (HLCs) on a regular basis. He wanted officials to visit the canals twice a day and ensure that the tail-end areas in Tadipatri and Singanamala constituencies were also provided water.

Mr. Keshav said that an officer should be appointed for every kilometre and officials of minor and major irrigation departments should also be roped in for that. He directed officials to thoroughly inspect the Mid Pennar South Canal in Singanamala constituency and provide water to it on September 23.

Water Resources Department Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu would visit Kurnool and Anantapur districts and inspect the irrigation projects on September 22, the Minister said.

