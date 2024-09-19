ADVERTISEMENT

Minister asks officials to ensure all agricultural lands receive water

Updated - September 19, 2024 07:40 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav asked the officials concerned to ensure supply of irrigation water to all agricultural lands and that the water bodies in the district remain filled.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister chaired the Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting along with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, IAB Chairperson and District Collector V. Vinod Kumar and other officials. He asked the officials to inspect the High Level Canals (HLCs) on a regular basis. He wanted officials to visit the canals twice a day and ensure that the tail-end areas in Tadipatri and Singanamala constituencies were also provided water.

Mr. Keshav said that an officer should be appointed for every kilometre and officials of minor and major irrigation departments should also be roped in for that. He directed officials to thoroughly inspect the Mid Pennar South Canal in Singanamala constituency and provide water to it on September 23.

Water Resources Department Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu would visit Kurnool and Anantapur districts and inspect the irrigation projects on September 22, the Minister said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US