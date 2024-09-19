GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister asks officials to ensure all agricultural lands receive water

Updated - September 19, 2024 07:40 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav asked the officials concerned to ensure supply of irrigation water to all agricultural lands and that the water bodies in the district remain filled.

The Minister chaired the Irrigation Advisory Board (IAB) meeting along with Health Minister Satya Kumar Yadav, IAB Chairperson and District Collector V. Vinod Kumar and other officials. He asked the officials to inspect the High Level Canals (HLCs) on a regular basis. He wanted officials to visit the canals twice a day and ensure that the tail-end areas in Tadipatri and Singanamala constituencies were also provided water.

Mr. Keshav said that an officer should be appointed for every kilometre and officials of minor and major irrigation departments should also be roped in for that. He directed officials to thoroughly inspect the Mid Pennar South Canal in Singanamala constituency and provide water to it on September 23.

Water Resources Department Minister Nimmala Rama Naidu would visit Kurnool and Anantapur districts and inspect the irrigation projects on September 22, the Minister said.

Published - September 19, 2024 07:27 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Anantapur

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.