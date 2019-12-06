Minister asks girls to learn martial arts for self-defence

Minster for Tourism and Culture Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Thursday asked girl students to learn martial arts for their self-defence.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that students should give priority to games and yoga in addition to their regular studies. He was speaking at an induction meet of new entrants to the Avanthi Institute of Engineering & Technology at Makavarapalem, about 100 km from here.

Offer letters were handed over to about 70 students who got selected to TCS, Infosys, CTS, Aptroid and other firms. Mr. Rao, in his address, appealed to the student community to learn good manners and inculcate a healthy lifestyle. He called upon the student community to play a leading role in curbing social evils.

Visakhapatnam DIG L.K.V. Ranga Rao said that students should inculcate discipline as a prerequisite for their success in life. Alumnus of Avanthi College and Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnath said he was proud to be a product of Avanthi Group of Institutes. He said he learnt several life skills as a student.

Narsipatnam MLA P. Umashankar Ganesh underlined the need for more professional colleges in rural areas.

Narsipatnam Additional Superintendent of Police Rishant Reddy and principal C. Mohan Rao and others spoke.