Stay indoors in view of the looming threat of COVID-19, minister appeals to people

Minister for Industries and IT Mekapati Goutham Reddy called upon the people to refrain from travelling keeping in view the problems faced by those stranded on the Andhra Pradesh (A.P.) - Telangana border and the looming threat of COVID.

Everyone’s responsibility

He stated in a press release that it was the responsibility of every individual to prevent the spread of COVID.

Mr. Goutham Reddy spoke to K.T. Rama Rao, Telangana’s Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister and inquired about the steps taken for the safety of people from A.P. He also informed the situation to A.P. Director General of Police Gautam Sawang over phone.

Shifting the stranded

Mr. Goutham Reddy suggested to the Guntur Rural SP Vijaya Kumar to get necessary tests done for some people and students stuck at Dachepalli and transporting them to their respective places.

He also warned the people against believing rumours, particularly those circulating on the social media platforms.