Minister Ambati Rambabu launches data centre to monitor groundwater levels in Chittoor

May 15, 2023 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Minister for Water Resources Ambati Rambabu inaugurated the data centre building of the Groundwater and Water Census Department building at the new collectorate here on Monday.

Collector Sagili Shanmohan, Chittoor MLA Arani Srinivasulu, Chittoor Mayor C. Amuda, and senior officials took part in the event.

Speaking to the media, the Minister said he was happy to start the data centre in Chittoor, along with four other such centres in the State, at a cost of ₹16 crore. He said that the Vizag centre would be inaugurated soon.

“All the details related to underground water can be obtained from these centres,” he said.

The Minister said no major rivers ran in the Chittoor district and the surrounding areas. The people were depending on groundwater to meet the irrigation and drinking water needs. Hence, groundwater held high priority here.

It has become important to monitor the groundwater levels and know what crops to grow. He said it was necessary to educate people on this issue, and this data centre would help in doing the same.

He said that Krishna, Godavari, Penna, and Vamsadhara rivers had overflowed, and there was a good environment for agriculture-based industries in these four years. “The data centres will benefit the farmers,” Mr. Rambabu said.

Director of Ground Water Department John Satyaraj, officials of the Water Resource Department, Handri Neeva Project Engineers, and Revenue Department officials were also present.