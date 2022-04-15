Minister alleges misinformation campaign on Amma Vodi scheme  

April 15, 2022 20:28 IST

The number of beneficiaries has in fact gone up, says Suresh

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development A. Suresh, who held the education portfolio previously, said the monthly power consumption ceiling of 300 units and 75% minimum attendance were not new conditions to be fulfilled to avail of the benefits under the Amma Vodi scheme.

On the other hand, the limits imposed on annual income, and residential building area and agricultural land holdings were increased, and certain other norms were relaxed to provide financial assistance to as many beneficiaries as possible.

As a consequence, the number of mothers into whose bank accounts the money was credited went up from 42,33,098 in 2019–20 to 44,48,865 in 2020–21, he claimed.

Addressing the media in Hyderabad on Friday, Mr. Suresh said a sum of ₹13,000 crore was remitted into the bank accounts of the mothers in the last two years, and the number of beneficiaries was bound to go up this year.

Obviously, the pro-TDP media was inciting the beneficiaries against the government by carrying out a misinformation campaign on the scheme, he alleged.

He said Amma Vodi was being implemented in letter and spirit for the poor students in Classes 1 to 12, in both government and private schools, in spite of the severe constraints faced by the government.