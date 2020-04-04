Minister allays fears over export of aqua products

Minister for Fisheries and Marketing Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao has said that aqua products weighing 2,832 tonnes have been exported from the State.

Allaying the concerns of aqua farmers over obtaining export clearances, the Minister said, “The State government is taking all possible measures to facilitate exports. We have convened a meeting with the Chairman of the Marine Products Exports Development Authority (MPEDA). We are going to initiate stringent action against the middlemen if they try to take advantage of the situation and force the farmers to sell the aqua products at a cheaper rate.”

Mr. Ramana Rao, who had been taking part in a series of high-level meetings convened by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for the last few days, said that a new and separate corporation for the aqua farmers and their welfare would be announced.

‘Bright future’

“I have no doubt that the future will be bright for the aqua farmers and processing units. We know that the aqua sector is prone to uncertainties and is dependent on global situations. The aqua processing units too are affected due to non-availability of labour despite being ready to give ₹200 in addition to the daily labour charges. We are making efforts to ensure smooth functioning of the processing units,” the Minister said.

The aqua sector has emerged as the prime revenue-earner in the State, which is deprived of major IT firms.