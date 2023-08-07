HamberMenu
Minimum Time Scale staff urge govt. to regularise their services immediately

August 07, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIZIANAGARAM:

The Hindu Bureau

Minimum Time Scale Employees’ Association president B. Sankararao on Monday urged the State government to regularise the services of the staff as they had already served the government for more than 30 years.

In a press release, Mr. Sankara Rao said that the successive governments had ignored their plea for regularisation although a majority of the employees joined service between 1987 and 1993. He urged the government to fix gratuity for retired staff and jobs for family members of deceased staff immediately.

He said that a majority of them had joined three decades ago as against the employees of the contract system which came into force in the year 2000, but the government was sympathetic towards the latter.

The association representatives said that they could get a positive reply from Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, while hoping that their issue would be resolved very soon.

