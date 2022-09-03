Minimum Inter marks norm relaxed for EAPCET candidates

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has relaxed the rule of minimum marks in the qualifying examination (Intermediate or equivalent) for the students seeking admission in the undergraduate courses in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges, as a one-time measure for the academic year 2022-23.

In a statement, convener of the AP Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET)-2022 C. Naga Rani said the students who had obtained less than 45% (40% in case of candidates belonging to the reserved categories) in the prescribed group subjects and whose candidature was rejected earlier in the auto-verification process at the helpline centres (HLCs), should approach the nearest HLCs and get their certificates verified for getting eligibility.