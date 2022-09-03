Minimum Inter marks norm relaxed for EAPCET candidates

Students with less than 45% marks also can get their certificates verified at HLCs

P. Sujatha Varma VIJAYAWADA
September 03, 2022 21:29 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has relaxed the rule of minimum marks in the qualifying examination (Intermediate or equivalent) for the students seeking admission in the undergraduate courses in Engineering and Pharmacy colleges, as a one-time measure for the academic year 2022-23.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In a statement, convener of the AP Engineering Agriculture and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET)-2022 C. Naga Rani said the students who had obtained less than 45% (40% in case of candidates belonging to the reserved categories) in the prescribed group subjects and whose candidature was rejected earlier in the auto-verification process at the helpline centres (HLCs), should approach the nearest HLCs and get their certificates verified for getting eligibility.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
education
entrance examination
engineering colleges
universities and colleges

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app