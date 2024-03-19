Minimise number of pending cases through mediation, advocates told

March 19, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Executive Chairman, AP High Court Judge Akula Venkata Sesha Sai, has asked the advocates to help minimise the number of pending cases in courts through mediation.

Justice Sesha Sai and AP High Court Judge Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao inaugurated the five-day ‘Advocates-Mediators Training Programme’ on Monday in the AP High Court premises.

The training programme is being held under the aegis of the Supreme Court Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the judges asked the advocates to hone techniques in mediation and alternative dispute resolution methods, which facilitates speedy disposal of cases.

APSLSA Member Secretary Majji Babitha, Secretary G. Malathi, AP State Law Services Committee, Administrative Officer Dr. H. Amara Rangeswara Rao, advocates and staff participated.