GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minimise number of pending cases through mediation, advocates told

March 19, 2024 12:18 am | Updated 12:18 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas
AP State Legal Services Authority Executive Chairman Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai and AP High Court Judge U. Durga Prasad Rao inaugurating the advocate-mediators training programme at the AP High Court, Nelapadu village in Guntur district on Monday.

AP State Legal Services Authority Executive Chairman Justice Akula Venkata Sesha Sai and AP High Court Judge U. Durga Prasad Rao inaugurating the advocate-mediators training programme at the AP High Court, Nelapadu village in Guntur district on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) Executive Chairman, AP High Court Judge Akula Venkata Sesha Sai, has asked the advocates to help minimise the number of pending cases in courts through mediation.

Justice Sesha Sai and AP High Court Judge Justice U. Durga Prasad Rao inaugurated the five-day ‘Advocates-Mediators Training Programme’ on Monday in the AP High Court premises.

The training programme is being held under the aegis of the Supreme Court Mediation and Conciliation Project Committee.

Speaking on the occasion, the judges asked the advocates to hone techniques in mediation and alternative dispute resolution methods, which facilitates speedy disposal of cases.

APSLSA Member Secretary Majji Babitha, Secretary G. Malathi, AP State Law Services Committee, Administrative Officer Dr. H. Amara Rangeswara Rao, advocates and staff participated.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada / lawyer

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.