Miniature painting of Ganesha wows devotees

NELLORE

21 August 2020 23:43 IST

Artist Shaik Ameer Jan appeals to people to celebrate festival indoors

City-based artist Shaik Ameer Jan’s miniature painting of Lord Ganesha on a peacock feather has become the cynosure of all eyes here on the eve of Vinayaka Chavithi.

“The 4 cm painting of Lord Ganesha was done with utmost care using acrylic colours, as the feather tends to ruffle even with the slightest movement of air,” Mr. Shaik said.

The painting took two hours to make, he said.

He appealed to devotees to celebrate the festival at their homes and avoid big social gatherings in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr. Shaik has been coming up with novel paintings on the occasion every year for devotees to draw inspiration and celebrate the festival in an eco-friendly way.

He has painted 222 idols in different forms on a 15 cm pencil using acrylic colours in the past. He has etched his name in the Limca Book of Records for painting 2,000 Vinayakas on a coconut and 1,296 miniature Ganesha paintings.